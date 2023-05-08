Save $4,500 on this giant 98-inch 120Hz 4K TCL Smart Google TV at the new $4,001 Amazon low

We have featured TCL’s gigantic 98-inch 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV a few times in the past several months since its release last year, but we have never seen it down as low as it is today. If you’re looking to transform your home theater in a big way and have the space to do so, you can now score it at Amazon for $4,001.23 shipped. That’s certainly not cheap by any standard, but this is a massive $4,500 off the regular $8,500 price tag and the lowest we can find. This is also nearly $1,000 under the previous all-time low and easily among the most affordable ways to score a giant 98-incher from a brand you can trust. For further comparison, something similar from Samsung’s 2022 lineup would cost something in the order of the nearly $15,000 the QN90A model sells for on Amazon right now. Head below for more details.

The TCL 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV is early headlined by the 98-inch display, but it also packs in Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG alongside a 120Hz panel with Variable Refresh Rate tech. The dedicated gaming mode is a nice touch (especially with the new Zelda game launching on Friday) as well as the edge-to-edge design, Google Assistant voice commands, four HDMI inputs, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

As deep of a price drop today’s featured offer is delivering, it just simply might be too large for your space anyway. In that case, be sure to scope out the deal we are now tracking on this 75-inch Hisense ULED VRR 4K UHD Smart Google TV that will also save you thousands in the process. It won’t make Link larger than life size like the model above, but 75-inches is plenty big enough for most average living room or basement setups.

Check out this ongoing deal on Apple TV with the new Siri remote if you’re looking to upgrade an existing display and swing by our home theater hub for more.

TCL 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV features:

Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.

QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

Contrast Control Zones: Contrast is optimized across up to 192 localized zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

Hands-free voice control: Easy home control and entertainment, without lifting a finger. Turn on the big game. Dim the lights. See who’s at the front door. All without having to ask, “where’s the remote control?” That’s the magic of hands-free voice control. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.

