New Kindle sale delivers glare-free reading by the pool this summer from $80 or less (32% off)

Following a price drop on the Kindle Scribe, Amazon has now kicked off a new Kindle reader sale event. Deals start from $80 and feature discounts on the latest Paperwhite as well as the 2022 release of the base model and more with up to 32% in savings. While we have tracked some of these models for a little bit less in the past, many of the options are now at the lowest prices of the year or very close to it. These new offers are also joining an ongoing all-time low on the note-taking, stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe model, with all of the details you need on this offer waiting in our previous coverage. Check out our review of the Kindle Paperwhite and head below for a closer look at today’s new Kindle reader deals.

Amazon Kindle sale:

Plus Kids editions…

The check out this deal on Amazon’s backlit Voice Remote Pro with location tracking back at the $30 low as well as the best prices yet on its latest Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speakers from $30 alongside other models starting at $20 Prime shipped.

Kindle (2022) features:

The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 300 ppi high-resolution display for sharp text and images.

Read comfortably with a glare-free, paper-like display. The adjustable front light and dark mode make reading effortless, day and night.

Get lost in your story. Tune out messages, emails, and social media with a distraction-free device specifically made for reading.

Now with extended battery life – A single charge via USB-C lasts up to 6 weeks.

Now with 16 GB to store thousands of books – Double the storage capacity of the previous generation.

Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

