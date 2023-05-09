9to5Toys Daily: May 9, 2023 – Apple Watch Series 8 from $329, iPhone 14 cases $40, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/05/9to5Toys-Daily-5923-11.20-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Replace multiple gas tools with Greenworks’ 40V 14-in...
iPad Air 5 now runs Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro with M1...
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 12th Gen i7 tablet fall...
Samsung’s 7,000MB/s 1TB Gen 4 Internal SSD is PS5...
Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambien...
Add two HomeKit meross smart light switches to your set...
Save 50% on JBL’s BAR 5.0 5-Ch. virtual Dolby Atm...
Go score a physical copy of the new Zelda Tears of the ...
Load more...
Show More Comments