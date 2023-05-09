Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $40 for today only (Reg. $49+)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering some of the best prices to date across Apple’s entire collection of official iPhone 14 series cases. Shipping is free across the board. With almost everything landing at the second-best prices to date, you can just check out the landing page here for a look at all of the discounts. But below the fold, we broke down what to expect from all of the savings, including the popular and colorful silicone covers, premium clear cases, and even higher-end leather stylings. We’re also seeing some of the new styles on sale that haven’t been marked down yet before. Each of the offerings arrive with onboard MagSafe support, and pricing starts at $40 across the lineup.

Then don’t forget we’re offering some exclusive savings on Nomad’s collection of iPhone 14/Plus cases. Ranging from some very popular alternatives to Apple’s in-house leather stylings to more protective offerings, you can take an extra 20% off right now including cases that are already on sale.

iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

