Up to $550 off ECOVACS robot cleaners: N8 Pro+ vacuum/mop at $350 all-time low, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on ECOVACS robotic cleaning systems with up to 50% in savings. You can now score the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner system with the self empty station for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $699, this is a massive $350 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this a particularly low price or the plus pro model, but today’s deal is also $50 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on impressions of the N8+ model, this one includes a laser-based 3D LiDAR navigation alongside obstacle avoidance to neatly clean your home and offer up a slew of customization options. Full smartphone-based control of the unit is joined by built-in vacuuming and mopping action alongside a 30-day auto-empty base to truly deliver on the autonomous experience so you don’t have to do much of anything but enjoy the weather this spring and summer. Head below for more deals and details.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch from the model highlighted above with additional intelligence, auto mop head cleaning, and more, the rest of the ECOVACS Gold Box is where you ought to be. You’ll find the T9+ and X1 Omni models marked down today as well with up to $550 in savings to be had. Just be sure you jump in before the day is over and the deals are no more. We do see solid deals on ECOVACS models on a fairly regular basis, but new Amazon all-time lows don’t come around nearly as often.

Be sure to check out our 2023 launch coverage of ECOVACS’ latest flagship-worthy DEEBOT T10 OMNI as well as the launch of BLACK+DECKER’s POWERSERIES Extreme MAX stick vacuum. Then dive into Dreametech’s all-new L10 Ultra model and our hands-on review of Shark’s new self-emptying Matrix robot vac from late last month while you’re at it.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ self emptying robot vacuum automatically empties its dustbin after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to months of dirt and debris. (1 Spare Dust Bag Included). Plus, automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets. 2600Pa SUCTION that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets, while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels…a laser-based 3D technology that lets N8 Proplus detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers and pet mess to reduce the risk of getting stuck.

