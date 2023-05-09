Spigen’s AirPods 3 iPod Shuffle-style case brings vintage Apple vibes at the $10 low

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its classic iPod Shuffle-style AirPods 3 case at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, these case more typically bounce between $12 and $18 depending on the color and today’s deal is the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low and a rare chance to see all three colors down at the discounted rate. Specifically designed for Apple’s third-generation AirPods that are currently on sale, they feature a classic iPod Shuffle-inspired design complete with non-functioning transport controls (the AirPods Pro 2 version will run you $19). While made of a “soft” silicone, it will still deliver some shock absorption in case of a drop as well as safeguarding your Apple earbuds case against unsightly scratches and the like as well. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

If the iPod Shuffle design isn’t working for you, perhaps one of these basic elago silicone models will. Starting from $7 Prime shipped and available in a range of colorways, they deliver similar scratch protection with a more modest and minimalist design. There’s even a sort of glow in the dark model there as well.

There are also some notable deals on the AirPods themselves floating around right now. That includes the third-generation standard set from $125 as well as the latest AirPods Pro 2 at $200 shipped. Just be sure to also check out the first deals we are now tracking on Spigen’s latest lanyard straps for Apple’s flagship buds, including the keychain wrist strap and the carabiner clip-only model at $15 each.

Spigen Classic Shuffle AirPods Case features:

Meet our latest member of the #SpigenClassics

Retro-inspired design for a look that remains timeless

Soft silicone layer for scratch resistance and shock absorbency

[NOTE] Buttons features are non-functional. Adhesive tape pre-installed for additional support.

Precisely designed for the Airpods 3rd Generation Case Cover with Keychain

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!