Belkin’s smart Elite Hi-Fi speaker with Alexa and onboard Qi charger now at least $70 off at $100

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon offers the smart Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Belkin, this is as much as $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It more recently has been carrying a going rate of closer to $170 and, while we have seen it down at $90 in the past, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the 2023 low. You’re looking at an interesting multi-function combo speaker with vibration-cancelling, Devialet-powered acoustics and support for Apple AirPlay 2 streaming. Alongside Alexa virtual assistant action, it also features an onboard Qi wireless charging pad along the top that can deliver as much as 10W of power to compatible devices. More details below.

If the Belkin model above doesn’t catch your eye, the ongoing all-time lows we are tracking on Amazon’s Echo Dot speakers might. Not only are they more affordable – deals are starting from $20 right now – but they also deliver the same Alexa voice action, audio streaming, and control over your compatible smart home gear. There’s no charger, but the price difference might make up for that. And be sure to check out the new Echo Dot Star Wars stands as well.

While we are on the subject, for something even more powerful and versatile, dive into the first deal of the year on Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker at $160. Or skip that and head straight over to this morning’s deal on Apple’s just-refreshed HomePod 2. Now seeing its very first price drop since release just ahead of the spring, you can land one from $279 shipped with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device

Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance

“Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience

Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice

Integrated fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices

