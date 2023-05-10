Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Charlie in Underworld, Achi, and more

We are now half way through the work week and it’s time to gather up all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Just be sure to check out the very first price drop on Apple’s just-refreshed HomePod 2 as well as today’s MacBook sale featuring various models starting from $550 Prime shipped. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Achi – Strategy game, Invading Horde, Pascal’s Wager, Charlie in Underworld, Trippy Escape, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gun Movie FX: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Timer Pro Round Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DrumLab: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Osmos for iPad: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iBird Ultimate Guide to Birds: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Screenshot Creator: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $6.50)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cats Atelier: Painting Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sasaya: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Detective Mimo: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lucy Dreaming: $15 (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: zCube – 3D RTS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Underworld Office- Novel Game: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Brain School Old: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Pascal’s Wager:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

