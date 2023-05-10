Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Games Under $20 sale, RE3, Tony Hawk, Batman, more

You still have a few hours on the Nintendo Switch Star Wars deals, but you will also find the rest of today’s best Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals below as usual. Sony has now launched a new Games Under $20 sale on PSN. This is a notable chance to fill up your back catalogue with titles you didn’t get a chance to score yet while savings as much as 50% in the process. As the name suggests, all titles are going for $20 or less including everything from Resident Evil remakes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, the Batman Arkham collection, Assassin’s Creed titles, the Uncharted Nathan Drake collection, and well, a whole lot more. Starting from under $2, there are 48 full pages of deals across just about every genre alongside add-ons and DLC for titles you already own and more. And for some of the newer and more pricey titles, Sony is about to launch its Big Games Big Deals promotion on the PlayStation Store as well. It will deliver up to 70% off a range of titles including FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition, and loads more. This sale isn’t quite live yet for everyone, but it will be in just a few hours (details right here). Head below for more.

Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!