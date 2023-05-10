Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Games Under $20 sale, RE3, Tony Hawk, Batman, more

You still have a few hours on the Nintendo Switch Star Wars deals, but you will also find the rest of today’s best Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals below as usual. Sony has now launched a new Games Under $20 sale on PSN. This is a notable chance to fill up your back catalogue with titles you didn’t get a chance to score yet while savings as much as 50% in the process. As the name suggests, all titles are going for $20 or less including everything from Resident Evil remakes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, the Batman Arkham collection, Assassin’s Creed titles, the Uncharted Nathan Drake collection, and well, a whole lot more. Starting from under $2, there are 48 full pages of deals across just about every genre alongside add-ons and DLC for titles you already own and more. And for some of the newer and more pricey titles, Sony is about to launch its Big Games Big Deals promotion on the PlayStation Store as well. It will deliver up to 70% off a range of titles including FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition, and loads more. This sale isn’t quite live yet for everyone, but it will be in just a few hours (details right here). Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed $13 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $10 (Reg. $20)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Engage $51 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards eShop $3 (Reg. $10)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bugsnax eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Online members can play for FREE until the May 7, 2023
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Dead Space remake on Xbox $49 (Reg. $70)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Wild Hearts $40 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at GameStop
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $13 (Reg. $40+)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
