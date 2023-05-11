Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: El Hijo, Incredibox, Wreckfest, SkySafari 7 Pro, more

Thursday’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals has now been gathered for you down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on the latest Beats Fit Pro colorways, the flagship AirPods Pro 2, and Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro while you’re at it. On the app side of things, highlight offers include El Hijo, Incredibox, Wreckfest, Dungeon and Puzzles, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more. Head below the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: 2048 – AI Solver: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Silly Street Learn & Play: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Adventurer Legends: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: El Hijo: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vodobanka Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: CREATE: Graphic Design + Fonts: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: 1,200 PlayStation titles up to 75% off, Zelda TotK pre-order deals, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gun Movie FX: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxing Timer Pro Round Timer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape: Mindeater: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DrumLab: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Osmos for iPad: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iBird Ultimate Guide to Birds: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Screenshot Creator: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on El Hijo:

As a six-year-old, “El Hijo” must always sneak past the dangers of his world. As he overcomes his challenges, he gains self-confidence, becomes more cunning, and, along with it, finds more schemes to get past his foes. His epic journey will lead him through a remote monastery, a harsh and unforgiving stretch of desert, and a frontier town rife with crime and villainy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!