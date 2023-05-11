Today’s best game deals: 1,200 PlayStation titles up to 75% off, Zelda TotK pre-order deals, more

While most console gamers have nothing but Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on their minds, and rightfully so (here’s all of the best ways to land a pre-order at a discount while you still can, including digital copies that will definitely be ready the second the game goes live at midnight tonight), PlayStation has now launched a massive Big Game Big Deals sale. You’re looking at up to 75% off over 1,200 games and DLC packs including slew of big AAA titles from sports titles, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, and Deathloop to smaller titles like Evil West, LEGO games, Rollerdrome, Castlevania, and more. Another great chance to fill up your back catalogue and score some deals on complete editions of titles you might have been waiting for a sale on, browse through the entire Big Game Big Deals sale here and head below for more.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
- Score Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders at up to $30 off
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Engage $51 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards eShop $3 (Reg. $10)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Bugsnax eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Online members can play for FREE until the May 7, 2023
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Dead Space remake on Xbox $49 (Reg. $70)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Wild Hearts $40 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at GameStop
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $13 (Reg. $40+)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!