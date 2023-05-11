Today’s best game deals: 1,200 PlayStation titles up to 75% off, Zelda TotK pre-order deals, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyPSN
75% off From $2
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

While most console gamers have nothing but Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on their minds, and rightfully so (here’s all of the best ways to land a pre-order at a discount while you still can, including digital copies that will definitely be ready the second the game goes live at midnight tonight), PlayStation has now launched a massive Big Game Big Deals sale. You’re looking at up to 75% off over 1,200 games and DLC packs including slew of big AAA titles from sports titles, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, and Deathloop to smaller titles like Evil West, LEGO games, Rollerdrome, Castlevania, and more. Another great chance to fill up your back catalogue and score some deals on complete editions of titles you might have been waiting for a sale on, browse through the entire Big Game Big Deals sale here and head below for more. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $100 on Apple’s elevated M2 Pro Mac mini wit...
Wrangle those cables with rare deals on Smartish magnet...
H&M updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off clear...
Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhon...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Sta...
Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Flip cover and sc...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: El Hijo, Incr...
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat regulates sprin...
Load more...
Show More Comments