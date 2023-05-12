Best Buy launches massive 3-day sale: AirPods, M2 Pro MacBook Pro, 4K TVs, much more

Justin Kahn -
AppleBest BuyGoogle
3-day Now live

Best Buy has now kicked off one of its wide-ranging 3-day sale events to take us into the weekend with a serious number of price drops. The sale is loaded with everything from Apple’s MacBooks and iPads to Google gear, gaming deals, headphones, gaming PCs, big-screen TVs, and much more. Best Buy offers free shipping in orders over $35 and also just rolled out free shipping for all My Best Buy members to take on Amazon Prime – all of the details you need on that are waiting right here. Head below for a closer look at the Best Buy 3-day sale event. 

Best Buy 3-day sale event

The latest Best Buy sale event ends on Sunday and marks a great chance to zero-in on select products you might have had your eye on. While much of the seriously stand out offers have already been spotted and featured by our deal Jedi around here, these wide-ranging sale events mark solid opportunities to scoop up some gifts, serious price drops on previous-generation gear, and much more across just about every products category, especially for folks who prefer to do business at Best Buy. 

Here are some of the standouts from the sale event you’ll want to pay attention to, many of whioch are also already matched at Amazon as well:

  • Apple’s AirPods Max in all colorways back to best price of 2023 at $450 shipped
  • Google Pixel 7a now shipping for $499 with a bundled $50 gift card
  • iPad Air 5 now runs Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro with M1 chip at $500 low
  • Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four aluminum styles at all-time lows from $329
  • Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet at $1,749
  • AirPods Pro 2 deliver improved ANC, battery life, and Find My features at $200

And then be sure to browse through the rest of the Best Buy sale event right here and be sure to swing by our created Apple and Google deals hubs for more. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…
Google

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $99 on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 at best ...
Score TCL’s 50-inch Smart Google TV with VRR tech...
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 7.5W MagSafe 6,000mAh Po...
Upgrade your PS5 with the official WD_BLACK 1TB 7,000MB...
PowerA’s Zelda-themed Ancient Archer and Toon Lin...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Boxville, Ris...
HORI debuts new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pr...
Today’s best game deals: Cadence of Hyrule $12.50...
Load more...
Show More Comments