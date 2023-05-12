Apple’s AirPods Max in all colorways back to best price of 2023 at $450 shipped (Reg. $549)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $549 $450

Amazon is now offering Apple AirPods Max at $449.99 shipped. Now available in all colorways at the discounted rate, Apple’s flagship over-ears have largely been carrying a full price for most of this year outside of a few brief drops at up to $99 off the going rate, much like today. This is matching our previous mention as well as the most readily available price drop we were tracking over the holidays last year, not to mention a match of the best we have seen across 2023 at Amazon. 

Centered around Apple’s H1 chip powering the best-in-class active noise cancellation, AirPods Max also feature Hey Siri support, 20-hour battery life, Spatial Audio support, and transparency mode “for hearing and interacting with the world around you.” From there, you can expect to find an overall quite premium design, as you should in this price range, with a partially aluminum construction, knit-mesh canopy, and Apple’s memory foam ear cushions. This deal is a solid opportunity to land a set of Apple’s high-end portable listening devices as we head into summer 2023. 

Prefer to stick with the in-ear experience? Apple’s latest pro-grade AirPods are also on sale right now and make for a more then notable upgrade with active noise cancellation, a workout-ready design, and Find My tech. Currently $49 off the going rate, you can land a set at $200 shipped right now via the official Amazon listing. 

As we get set to head into the weekend, you’ll want to swing by our curated Apple deal hub for price drops on your next desktop, laptop, iPad, and more. Some highlights include a $100 discount on Apple’s elevated M2 Pro Mac mini with a rare discount to $1,199, its original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 14, and the very first price drop on Apple’s just-refreshed HomePod 2 from $279

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing 

