Upgrade your camera or gaming kit with Samsung’s 512GB microSD at the $46 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $45.95 shipped. This one originally released at $109 and now carries a $60 regular price at both Amazon and directly from Samsung. You’re also looking at a new Amazon all-time low at slightly below our previous $47 mention. Just keep in mind, Samsung just recently refreshed its PRO Plus lineup with new models that clock in at 180MB/s compared to the 160MB/s in the model featured on sale here. While the latest-generation 256GB model is currently seeing its first price drop, the 512GB option is out of stock and carries a $60 list. Either way, today’s highlight deal makes for a notable addition to your spring/summer camera, drone, and gaming rigs with U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds and A2 app-loading. All of that is joined by Samsung’s six-proof protection that can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater,” extreme temperature, x-rays, magnetic environments, and drops – backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s speed-focused microSDs right here and head below for more details.

You could cut storage in half and cut your spending significantly with the 256GB model Samsung PRO Plus at $24, but as we mentioned above, you can also score the newer, faster model with the same capacity for $1 more right now. Dive into our deal coverage of the very first price drop on the latest PRO Plus model right here and the rest of the details in our launch feature.

Elsewhere in storage deals, we are tracking some price drops on the blazing-fast SanDisk Thunderbolt SSD that released at the end of last year. The PRO-G40 is one of the fastest models on the market and we had nothing but good things to say about it after going hands-on for review, outside of the price that is. However, it is now sitting at the lowest totals yet in both the 1TB and 2TB capacities with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro. Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!