Score TCL’s 50-inch Smart Google TV with VRR tech down at $300 (Matching Amazon low)

Joining this morning’s price drop on the higher-end LG OLED model we spotted, Amazon is now offering the 2022 TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $299.99 shipped. After launching around this time last year at $430, this model has most recently landed in the $380 range. Today’s deal is an additional $80 off, matching the current sale price at Best Buy as well as being on par with our previous mention. This is also only the second time we have seen it down this low at Amazon all year. A notable option for folks that don’t need to spend far more on all of the bells and whistles, this is a solid 4K 50-inch display with Variable Refresh Rate tech and a special screen mode for the “lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.” You’ll also find built-in Chromecast streaming, three HDMI inputs (one eARC for audio passthrough), Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG alongside Assistant voice control and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. More details below.

While you’ll be forgoing the Google TV ecosystem, you can score a 50-inch 4K TV for even less by opting for the TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV. This 2022 model might not be as high-end overall, but if you’re just in the market for a more casual display, be it for the spare room or otherwise, it will save you even more at $270 shipped.

As we mentioned above, you will find LG’s originally $2,500 AirPlay 2 120Hz evo C2 4K OLED Smart TV is down at $1,395 today alongside this 8K mini-LED from Samsung at $2,000 off. But you’ll also want to swing by our home theater hub for deals on audio upgrades for your entertainment center including Samsung’s 2022 model 9.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System at the new low price of $848. Get a complete rundown of the details on that offer right here.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K HDR Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. AiPQ EngineTM technology uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. You will be ready to play with Variable Refresh Rate for smooth, synchronized graphics and Auto Game Mode which adjusts picture settings for an optimized fast-response gaming experience.

