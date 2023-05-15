Customize your streams with Elgato’s XL control surface back at the $200 Amazon 2023 low

We are big fans of the Elgato Stream Decks around here and today Amazon is offering the larger XL model down at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention as well as the lowest total we have tracked across 2023 at Amazon. Not only do we make use of them in our personal setups, as detailed in our latest Behind the Screens features, but they are also quite versatile in their use case scenarios as pointed out in our hands-on review of the MK.2 model. Delivering a set of 32 customizable LCD macro keys, users can configure the controls to trigger nearly anything (change scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets, and more) during streams, podcasts, or just when getting some work done at the desk. They are also fully compatible with Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, vMix, VoiceMod, and more. Hit the jump for additional details.

If you don’t need the larger 32-key model detailed above, check out the aforementioned MK.2 variant instead. This one is a newer release we found to be as helpful with streams as it can be for triggering various things in your favorite pro Mac apps and it sells for a more affordable $150 shipped.

Elsewhere in the Elgato stable, be sure to check our coverage of the Elgato Wave XLR interface as well as its next-gen Stream Deck control surface with the Touch Bar-style display. Just be sure to also scope out brand’s Key Light Mini with a rechargeable and magnetically-mountable design that launched earlier this year before you dive into Razer’s competitive Stream Controller X – you can read all about that release right here.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!