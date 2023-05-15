JOBY’s versatile, flexible, and magnetic smartphone Gorillapod/mount now just $15

Whether you’re content creator or just looking for something to either mount or help you carry your smartphone during upcoming vacations/adventures, today’s B&H deal on JOBY Gorillapod Magnetic Tripod with GripTight ONE Phone Mount is worth a look. For today only, you can land the package for $14.95 shipped. Regularly $65, this one fetches a far more modest $28 these at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Featuring a multi-function tripod setup, it can also be used as a sort selfie stick and includes the brand’s GripTight ONE Mount that “makes it possible to achieve creative and unusual picture angles.” The legs of the stand “are made up of several joints that enable you to wrap it around objects and adapt it for use in uneven ground” – they even feature magnets so it can adhere to various metal objects. Head below for more details.

You’ll find plenty of tripod solutions on Amazon, but if you’re just looking for a super casual solution you can use on vacation or to capture friends and family this spring and summer this simple no-name model will save you even more. It’s not got the magnetic feature or flexible legs, but it is a relatively popular option all things considered, will save you more, and comes in a few different colorways.

Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the latest pro-grade JOBY camera mics, lavs, and more right here as well as our hands-on review of the brand’s GripTight MagSafe Mounts deliver. And for something on the higher-end for more professional content creators, the latest metal iPhone Tripod Pro from SANDMARC is a great option and we came away fully impressed after going hands-on for review.

JOBY Gorillapod Magnetic Tripod features:

GripTight ONE Mount and a GorillaPod tripod with a ball head, this stand makes it possible to achieve creative and unusual picture angles. The Griptight One mount fits any smartphones with or without a case measuring 2.2 to 3.6″. The mount clamps onto a compatible device and features a secure, rubberized grip. A spring-loaded quick release instantly unfastens the clamp, allowing easy access to an installed smartphone whenever needed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!