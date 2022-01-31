JOBY expands content creator mic line with camera shotguns, lavs, desktop models, more

A series of new JOBY camera mics for content creators and streamers have arrived. JOBY creates some of the best tripods and accessories for filmmakers out there and is now entering the pro-grade microphone market. The latest entries to its Wavo mic lineup are tuned for “pro-grade sound,” with the new flagship Wavo PRO and Wavo AIR leading the pack alongside podcasting desktop variants, streamlined shotguns, and even a lavalier design. Head below for a closer look at the new JOBY camera mics and more.

New pro-grade JOBY camera mics, lavs, and more

The new pro-grade JOBY Wavo mics include five new models designed to meet the demands of all content creators, from filmmakers and interviewers to your typical at-home content creator and streamers. Pricing starts at $80 on the lav setup and $100 on the home podcasting model and goes up from there for the flagship on-camera options.

JOBY creators know that it’s not enough to have great lighting and stability; audio is 50% of the perfect content equation! The new release includes five new additions to the Wavo line, led by all-new flagships Wavo PRO and Wavo AIR. With the beloved GorillaPod and Beamo lighting lines, JOBY’s debut in audio capture is the last piece of the puzzle for a one-stop-shop for content creation gear, be it video stability, lighting, and now, pro-grade audio.

The flagship Wave PRO is built for “storytellers, filmmakers, and expert creators on the go.” It is a hybrid analog/digital system with onboard noise reduction, a sound management companion app, and even a second 3.5mm mic input. This is more geared towards folks using mirrorless camera rigs and here’s a quick look at the feature list:

An active noise reduction (ANR) system that leverages enhanced onboard Rycote technology to process and clear sounds made from on-the-go creation, removing self- generated structural noise.

A simple dedicated digital sound management app for iOS and Android, that connects via Bluetooth to Wavo PRO to provide creators real- time and remote visual monitoring of soundinput, independent dual-mode EQ, and customized, shareable sound setups.

LEDs in front and back to provide real time monitoring no matter the orientation.

Onboard -10db safe track for mono or dual channel recording.

Auto power mode to switch the mic on/off automatically together with the camera.

The Wave PRO JOBY camera mic comes in at $300, while the trimmed down, streamlined DS version that’s releasing in March will be listed at $250.

The Wavo AIR model is the latest wireless solution that’s created specifically for everyone from “food vloggers to virtual fitness instructors” that need to be hands-off and in front of the camera. Providing “broadcast-quality sound,” it comes standard with double transmitters, two lavalier mics, and the cable adapters you’ll need for both camera and smartphone setups. It goes for $250 and here’s a quick look at the highlights:

High-quality, 2.4 GHz wireless audio capture technology in a lightweight, pocketable form factor.

Hands-free audio capture with lav mics, including a unique JOBY designed mounting system that goes from magnetic mount lanyard, belt clip or cold shoe mount, to GorillaPod leg clip and many more.

Compatible out-of-the-box with smartphones and cameras using TRS and TRRS cables, and two transmitters for interviews.

Long-range wireless capture lets you exit close-up shots and still record up to 50m (164ft); mics can even be placed in different locations to record specific audio far from the camera to enrich the video content.

The last two new entries in the Wave lineup trade the JOBY camera microphone setup for something built-in for the desktop and on-person recording.

The Wavo POD is your standard desktop condenser microphone that connects to your system over USB to offer 24bit/48kHz recording alongside cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns with zero-latency headphone monitoring and one-click onboard muting at $100:

A zero-latency headphone monitoring 3.5mm jack along with a volume and gain knob with one-click integrated mute functionality.

Includes a JOBY designed pop filter accessory – designed to remove voice plosives – and a desk stand. A secondary filter is available as a separate purchase ($9.95) that shields the back side of the mic for multiple or simultaneous recording angles, and crisp, pop-free vocals.

Industry-standard USB Type-C connection for seamless, plug-and-play use with laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones.

Two ¼-20 mounts on either side of the mic stand can attach accessories, and position the mic using a GorillaPod or boom arm for any streamer’s customized setup.

And lastly is the new Wave Lav PRO. As the name suggests, the new $80 on-person recording setup provides an ultra-small capsule so it doesn’t get int he way fo your shot and works natively with most cameras. JOBY also notes that it pairs perfectly with he 3,5mm secondary mic jack found not he aforementioned Wave PRO. Here’s a look at what it has to offer:

A pro-grade capsule and included foam windscreen creates crisp, warm, and true tone audio, and removes vocal plosives or soft wind.

A 2.5m long, high-quality cable made from soft materials, connects to the Wavo Lav PRO for the ultimate interview setup that minimizes transferring vibrations.

A small footprint of Wavo Lav PRO makes it easy to conceal while a durable aluminum mounting clip keeps it locked into position.

A 3.5mm TRS connector pairs perfectly with Wavo PRO and works with standard camera attachments.

9to5Toy’s take:

The camera mic product category is a busy one, to say the least, never mind the podcasting mic market. The new JOBY camera mics will certainly be an easy consideration for folks already firmly planted in its ecosystem of accessories, but it can sometimes be a tough sell for a brand first stepping into the pro-grade category nonetheless. Having said that, these aren’t the first mics JOBY has released and anyone looking for an upgrade should be happy to see its ecosystem has expanded significantly.

