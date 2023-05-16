Anker’s Clean G40 robot vac now $100 off at $180, or with auto-empty station at $120 off

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy Clean G40+ Robot Vacuum for $279.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to score the deal. Regularly $400, this is $120 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is also matching the 2023 low and our previous mention on this model. Having released last summer, the Clean G40+ delivers a mid-tier robot cleaning solution that won’t completely break the bank alongside a 60-day auto-empty station you don’t often see in this price range. A triple filtration system on the auto-empty bin locks in 99.9% of dust debris while delivering an autonomous cleaning solution for up to two months straight to support the vacuum’s 2,500Pa suction power and more. It leverages smartphone control and navigation tech for custom cleaning jobs and scheduling joined by its ability to “find the most efficient path to clean more of your home” and sneak under furniture – it’s 2.85 inches tall. More deals and details below.

Don’t need the auto-empty station? Anker’s Amazon storefront is also offering its base model Clean G40 with a $100 on-page coupon that knocks the total down to $179.99 shipped. That’s a $100 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The specs are essentially identical to the model featured above, just without the included 60-day auto-empty station

eufy Clean G40+ Robot Vacuum features:

Triple-Filtration system with Allergycare: Triple-filtration with robotic vacuum filter and 3.2L dust bag that efficiently filtrates, combined with the Self-Empty Station rear filter for worry-free cleaning. Allergy care for auto empty station is certified by TÜV Rheinland

Vacuum Up Food Crumbs: Keep floors clean with 2,500 Pa of strong suction to pick up food particles and dust.

Plans Efficient Routes: G40+ uses logic to find the most efficient path to clean more of your home.

Ultra-Slim Fits Under the Couch: The strain of picking up furniture to clean is over. Let the 2.85″ thin G40+ slip under tight spaces to clean.

Cleaning Without Disturbance: No more noisy interruptions—you can watch TV or focus on work thanks to G40+’s quiet 55 dB volume.

