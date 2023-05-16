Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR lands at new all-time low of $700 off, Studio Display at $1,500

A new all-time low has arrived on Apple’s flagship 32-inch Pro Display XDR. If the more recent and affordable Studio Display just isn’t cutting it for your workstation, this higher-end solution can now land on your desk at $5,299 shipped courtesy of Amazon. Dropping from $5,999, this is only the second discount of the year at $700 off. On top of being the best discount we’ve ever seen, it’s also $200 under our previous mention from back in March.

Apple’s flagship monitor has long been a sight for sore eyes in the pricing department, but today’s discount finally makes for a more affordable chance to bring the high-end accessory to your workstation. Centered around the 32-inch 6K panel, Pro Display XDR also packs P3 wide color support, 1000 nits sustained brightness that peak at 1600 nits, as well as the Nano-texture finish. Not to mention, there’s 96W power passthrough alongside Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale above, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. It’ll only set you back $1,499.99 right now at Amazon, delivering $99 in savings along the way.

If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece of your setup, consider Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The beloved computer may lack its own integrated screen like the M1 iMac now on sale, but that ultimately gives you the flexibility to design your own workstation with the latest in Apple Silicon at the center of the experience. The lack of an all-in-one design also means that it’s the most affordable Mac, which has only been made a better value by these all-time low discounts that start from $500. Taking $99 off or more, we’ve never seen these models sell for less. That’s alongside the elevated M2 Pro model at $100 off, too.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

The Apple 32″ Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display is built with a 32″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 6016 by 3384 6K resolution with Retina display technology that produces crisp, vivid images. As somewhat of a one-size-fits-all solution, the Pro Display XDR is well suited for multitasking and its 6K resolution with a 32″ viewing area is plenty to work with. For photo and design-focused users, it’s a large canvas that lets you fit all your content, tools, and anything else you’d like, on one screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!