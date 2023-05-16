Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dead Cells, Northgard, Streets of Rage 4, more

Tuesday’s best price drops on Mac and iOS apps have now been gathered for you into one handy list down below the fold. This morning also saw notable deals on the Mac mini-ready Samsung M8 Smart Monitor and Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini alongside ongoing offers on the latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro and more right here. We also have a notable little collection of top tier app discounts headlined by titles like Dead Cells, Northgard, Streets of Rage 4, The Almost Gone, The Tiny Bang Story, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Astral Shapes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket GM 2: Football Sim: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Tody: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2023 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Forager: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Dead Cells:

Death is not the end. Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.

