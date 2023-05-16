Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare II $45.50, up to 67% off Xbox titles, more

Microsoft has now launched Activision Blizzard sale after regulators in the EU approved its deal to acquire the massive publishing house. Delivering up to 67% in savings on a wide range of titles, 50 to be exact, this is a notable chance to load up your back catalogue or score a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at $45.49, down from the regular $70 price tag. On par with the lowest prices we have tracked, if you’re still looking to land a copy these digital sales have been the best time to do so since the game released. You’ll also find deals on previous gen COD titles as well as Diablo II to get you ready for the new game’s release, Crash Bandicoot titles, DLC packs, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

