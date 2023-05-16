Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Modern Warfare II $45.50, up to 67% off Xbox titles, more

Microsoft has now launched Activision Blizzard sale after regulators in the EU approved its deal to acquire the massive publishing house. Delivering up to 67% in savings on a wide range of titles, 50 to be exact, this is a notable chance to load up your back catalogue or score a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at $45.49, down from the regular $70 price tag. On par with the lowest prices we have tracked, if you’re still looking to land a copy these digital sales have been the best time to do so since the game released. You’ll also find deals on previous gen COD titles as well as Diablo II to get you ready for the new game’s release, Crash Bandicoot titles, DLC packs, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Carto eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Slay the Spire eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- The Wild at Heart eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Fire Emblem Engage $51 (Reg. $60)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Dead Space remake on Xbox $49 (Reg. $70)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Wild Hearts $40 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at GameStop
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
