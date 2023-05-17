Spigen’s MagFit metal AirPods Max headphone stand hits 2023 low at $63 today in black or white

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering a relatively rare deal on its MagFit Apple AirPods Max Stand at $62.99 shipped in both black and white colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80 from Spigen, this model has been carrying a $75 price tag all year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it drop a couple bucks less in the past, today’s deal is a new Amazon 2023 low and a great option for folks that picked up a pair of Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones in the last 6 months or so. This is a free-standing aluminum AirPods Max stand (also works with other headphones) featuring a grooved mount for keeping your “mesh looking fresh.” Along the bottom you’ll find a gel pad to ensure stability on flat surfaces, although it can be removed “without leaving any residue.” As a little bonus, you can also weave your Apple MagSafe puck charger through the bottom to provide a nice landing pad for compatible gear like iPhone 12, 13, and 14 to power up. Head below for more details.

Prefer to have your cans hang from under a desktop to keep them out of the way and save some real estate up top? Check out the Elevation Lab Anchor, it’s one of the best and will only cost you $15 Prime shipped. But if you think your pricey Apple headphones, or otherwise, deserve a natural wood home, you’ll find plenty of free-standing options on Amazon right here starting from $24 or so.

However, if you’re in the market for a new set of earbuds, you’ll want to check out our hands-on review of Jabra’s new Elite 4 set before diving into some deals. Joining this morning price drop on Anker’s originally $170 Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds at up to 50% off and the brand new Echo Buds Amazon revealed today down at $40 for the pre-order phase, we are also still tracking a $100 discount on one of our favorite sets, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds. Delivering “some of the best ANC available in the true wireless form-factor” and the sound quality to match, you can land a set at $299 right now.

Spigen MagFit Apple AirPods Max Stand features:

Grooved mount to keep your mesh looking fresh. Contemporary design that compliments any space

Built-in Charging dock at the base of the stand. Charger NOT Included.

Stable on any flat surface with gel pad and removes without any residue

Compatible with the AirPods Max and all Headphone Stand with headband width less than 1.5 inch.

