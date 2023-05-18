9to5Toys Daily: May 18, 2023 – iPhone 14 Plus $379 off, M1 Mac mini $420, Nest cams, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/05/9to5Toys-Daily-51823-11.12-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Weber smart connected grilling hub delivers perfect ste...
At $156, Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Smartwatch is do...
Save $1,360 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X portable power ...
Save 28% on Samsung’s 2022 2.1-Ch. Soundbar Syste...
Yale’s push button Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit starts ...
Safeguard your valuables this summer with Pelican’...
Razer’s new Nommo V2 speakers pack THX Spatial Au...
Skytech’s latest Chronos gaming desktop with Arc ...
Load more...
Show More Comments