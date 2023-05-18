iPhone 14 Plus sees $379 discount in refurb sale to $820, Apple Watch Series 7 from $240

Woot today is back with its latest certified refurbished sale, this time discounting an assortment of iPhone and Apple Watch models. Shipping as per usual with Woot is free for Prime members, where as a $6 fee will apply on all other deliveries. Amongst all of the different price cuts live through the end of the month, the most notable highlight is delivering the very first chance to save on a refurbished iPhone 14 Plus. Dropping an unlocked 512GB model down from the usual $1,199 price tag, today Woot has the smartphone at $819.99. That amounts to $379 in savings and on top of being a rare chance to save, is a new all-time low. This model is said to be in pristine condition, with no visible scratches or blemishes and 95% battery health at the least.

iPhone 14 Plus is not only part of Apple’s latest lineup of smartphone, but is an entirely new addition to the fold that replaced the mini side of the stable. Everything comes centered around a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Face ID of course makes the cut, and is joined by a dual camera system with 12 MP main sensor that’s backed by a front camera with TrueDepth – all of which are backed by Apple’s Photonic Engine for capturing even better pictures. There are some entirely new features like the onboard satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, as well as crash detection. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Alongside the new iPhone 14 Plus, Woot also has an assortment of other previous-generation Apple handsets. It’s worth just diving right into the sale for all of the details on ways to save, with a collection of some newer releases like the iPhone 13 series being joined by older handsets with even more sizable price cuts attached.

But if you’re looking to also score yourself a new wearable, Woot today is also discounting a series of Apple Watch models. As part of the sale you’ll find an assortment of different previous-generation models, though our favorite has Apple Watch Series 7 starting from $239.99 in Grade A refurbished condition. That undercuts our previous mention on the 41mm GPS model, and is down from the usual $399 going rate in several styles. The larger 45mm offering is now at $249.99, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience and the same 90-day warranty as above.

Then don’t forget we’re offering some exclusive savings on Nomad’s collection of iPhone 14/Plus cases. Ranging from some very popular alternatives to Apple’s in-house leather stylings to more protective offerings, you can take an extra 20% off right now including cases that are already on sale.

iPhone 14 Plus features:

iPhone 14 Plus. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life.² Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. Superfast 5G cellular. Industry-leading durability features with Ceramic Shield and water resistance.

