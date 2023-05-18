Today’s Android game and app deals: Dwarf Journey, Earthlings Beware!, Cartogram, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Dwarf Journey

Thursday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below courtesy of Google Play. But you’ll also want to check out the price drops on the Google Nest Cam Indoor as well as a solid launch discount on its just-revealed Pixel 7a at $50 off. On the app side of things, highlight offers include Dwarf Journey, Earthlings Beware!, The Ramen Sensei, Accurate Weather App PRO, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dwarf Journey:

Dwarf Journey is an action roguelite platformer with randomly generated levels. Defeat enemies, level up, assemble your rune build and collect minerals to forge better equipment on an epic journey in search of immortality. A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Protect your AirPods Pro 2 with vintage Nintendo vibes ...
LEVOIT’s Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier c...
Shark’s AI Ultra robo vac has a bagless auto-empty ba...
Scribbyo AI can generate text and images, and a lifetim...
ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer is per...
Weber smart connected grilling hub delivers perfect ste...
At $156, Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Smartwatch is do...
Save $1,360 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X portable power ...
Load more...
Show More Comments