Google’s just-revealed Pixel 7a sees $50 launch discount down to $449 low

Google just took to the stage in Mountain View, California to reveal a series of new devices earlier in the month, and today the savings are here. The all-new Pixel 7a began shipping right after the keynote, delivering a new and more affordable alternative to Google’s flagship handsets. Now courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the A series smartphone for $449 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is $50 off the usual $499 going rate and delivering the first actual cash discount. There was a promotion that bundled in a $50 gift card, but this is matching that value without the need to redeem the Amazon credit after the fact. It’s also a new all-time low.

Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. This time around, we’ve found that the PIxel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package. We just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed. Head below for more.

With that $50 in savings, might we suggest picking up a case for your new handset? Spigen makes some of our favorite covers here at 9to5, and like clockwork the brand is back with a series of new releases to complement the Pixel 7a. They’re some of the more robust offerings on the market, wrapping your handset in some slim protection or just showing off the look of your device with a clear design that still defends a bit against scratches and the like. Go check out the new collection over on Spigen’s Amazon storefront.

All of this week’s other notable price cuts from the Google stable come centered around its latest flagship listening experience. The Pixel Buds Pro land at $160, delivering the second-best price to date much. Much like the savings above, this is one of the first chances in 2023 to save, which is now complemented by a markdown on the Google Pixel Watch at $300.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

