Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell protects your porch at new $119 low (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $118.99 shipped. Down from the usual $180 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low at Amazon with $61 in savings attached. Marking one of the first chances to save in 2023 period, today’s offer is clocking in at $11 under our previous mention from right before spring. It’s $1 under the Black Friday price last year, as well. Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

The Blink Video Doorbell on the otherhand is a much more affordable way to bring some package protection to the front door. While you’ll be ditching the Assistant integration for Alexa support, this offering can be set up to use the internal battery or your home’s wiring depending on the setup. It packs 1080p recording to pair with two-way audio, as well as motion alerts and the option of pairing with the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage, all at the $60 price point.

All of this week’s other notable price cuts from the Google stable come centered around its latest smartphone, which is now available for purchase. The just-revealed Google Pixel 7a now comes bundled with a $50 gift card to make its affordable $499 price tag an even better value. You can also save on Google’s latest flagship listening experience, too The Pixel Buds Pro land at $160, delivering the second-best price to date much. Much like the savings above, this is one of the first chances in 2023 to save, which is now complemented by a markdown on the Google Pixel Watch at $300.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

