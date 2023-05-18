Safeguard your valuables this summer with Pelican’s Protector MagSafe wallet down at $32

If you’re looking for a rugged MagSafe wallet to keep your valuables protected on summer adventures this year, today’s deal on the Pelican Protector Series model is worth a closer look. You can now pickup the brand’s ultra-protective solution for $31.99 shipped in all three colorways, down from the regular $40 price tag. This is the lowest price we can find at 20% off the going rate and the second-best we have tracked this year. Coming within $4 of the 2023 low, this is also a rare chance to see the black, olive green, and Desert Tan models marked down. While there are more affordable MagSafe wallets out there from trusted third-party brands, Pelican is delivering a far more protective option here with a weatherproof design and a heavy duty outer shell. You’re looking at a MagSafe-ready solution with IPX4 water resistance that is made from a tough polymer material with a little bit of extra space than your average iPhone wallet. It can hold four “credit/debit cards, IDs, business cards, cash, coins, and more.” Head below for more details.

If you prefer to take the slimline, minimalist approach, the Spigen Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallets start from $22 right now and come in both 2- and 3-card options. This OtterBox model is quite similar and comes in at a touch less as well.

Just make sure you check out this must-see Untitled Folder Wallet inspired by Apple’s macOS folder icon as well as our hands-on review of ROKFORM’s new metal MagSafe wallet that’s built like a sleek tank. The MUJJO MagSafe wallets with hidden spring mechanisms and silicone grips are also worth a peek.

Elsewhere in magnetic accessories, Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power banks for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 are now on sale from $35 shipped. You’re looking at 33% off the going rate to match our previous mention for the best total we have tracked thus far. Get a complete breakdown of the specs and historical pricing details in this morning’s coverage.

Pelican Protector Series MagSafe Wallet features:

Super Strong Magnets: The Pelican protector Magsafe card holder & wallet uses a strong magnet that provides a robust connection between the wallet and your MagSafe compatible phone, holding up to 3X your phone’s weight

IPX4 Rated Water Resistance: It is made from a heavy-duty hard shell impact polymer and offers dust protection, IPX4 water resistance, sturdiness, and durability for long-term use; Built Pelican tough, this MagSafe Compatible Wallet has been designed to provide long lasting support for your credit cards and cash

Easy Use: Holds up to 4 credit/debit cards, IDs, business cards, cash, coins, and more; This MagSafe phone wallet safely holds everything in place while also staying lightweight and comfortable in your hands

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!