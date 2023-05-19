Govee’s smart, voice-controlled Wi-Fi electric gooseneck kettle hits 2023 low at $59 (Reg. $80)

Joining today’s Govee smart lighting Gold Box event, the brand’s Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $58.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this model hit Amazon last summer and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is nearly 28% off the going rate, $4 under the previous sale price we featured, and within $3 of the all-time low. Making for a notable solution when it comes to both pour-over coffee and tea, this model delivers intelligent automation functions and precision temperature control you won’t get on the basic electric kettles out there. This Wi-Fi-connected smart kettle features Bluetooth and voice command support alongside a companion app for things like scheduled boiling times, to set specific temperatures (104 to 212 degrees), and more. Users can even choose to leverage a warm function for up to 2 hours so you don’t have to worry about turning it back on and waiting for it to heat up for quick refills. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the intelligent features loaded into the smart Govee model above, this more affordable Amazon Basics electric glass and steel kettle might do the trick instead. It delivers a relatively modern aesthetic, a much lower $28 price point, and one of those internal blue LEDs that shimmers while the water is boiling. For something even less, check out this Elite Gourmet options at $15.50 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, this morning saw some notable price drops go live on the popular Ninja CREAMi ice cream makers. These one-day offers deliver some of the best prices we have tracked and a new low on the deluxe model at $120 Prime shipped. Get a closer look at the deal right here and then head over to our home goods hub for all of the best grilling and cooking offers we are tracking as we head into the weekend.

Govee Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle features:

Smart Voice & App Control: Supports Bluetooth or WiFi connection, which is more stable and faster than kettles that can only be connected through Bluetooth, as the control range is not limited by distance. You can Schedule a time to boil your water.

4 Easy Presets & Keep-Warm Control: Brew coffee and tea like a pro, with an app that lets you set your precise desired temperature from 104°F to 212°F. In addition, the Keep-Warm function automatically maintains water temperature for a full 2 hours. Make Electric Gooseneck Kettle your optimal brewing partner.

Rapid Boil: 1200w quickly heats 0.8L water in only 3-5 minutes to help you enjoy a cup of coffee in no time. This electric kettle features a ready tone that beeps three times when the water reaches the preset temp, which you can turn off on the app.

