Govee Gold Box goes live at Amazon from $19 with 1-day Alexa and Assistant lighting deals

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting an assortment of Govee smart home lights. With prices all starting from $19, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Across the board, you’re looking at a wide range of different smart home lighting fixtures. There’s everything from indoor solutions perfect for adding a little ambiance to your office or some more immersion to the home theater with screen-syncing light bars. Not to mention outdoor offers perfect for bringing the smart home tech to the patio to freshen up get-togethers. Everything pairs to your Wi-Fi without the need for an external hub and works with both Alexa as well as Google Assistant. Shop the entire sale right here or just go check out our top picks below.

Notable Govee discounts today:

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week comes to a close. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place as we end the work week.

Govee Lyra Floor Lamp features:

Timeless minimalist design of the floor lamp that infuses sophistication into any home decor. With a textured satin aluminum finish and compact base unit, which elevates your space and suitable for gift. Savor multi-color displays as customized from 16 million total colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness. Upscale ambiance for hosting get-togethers, watching movies or reading and relaxing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!