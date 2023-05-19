Ninja’s deluxe ice cream maker undercuts the base model today at $120 (Orig. $250, Refurb)

Ninja makes a few different models of its popular home ice cream maker and today we are tracking a price drop that delivers the higher-end deluxe variant for less than the standard model. Woot is now offering the Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker for $119.99 in refurbished condition for today only. Available in three colorways, shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $250, it is currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never dropped below $200. This is as much as $130 in savings, the lowest we can find, and the best price we have ever tracked on this model. Today’s deal also undercuts the $180 price Amazon is charging on the standard model – it delivers seven preset frozen treat settings compared to the 11 you get on the Deluxe. The higher-end variant can make ice cream, sorbet, and gelato as well as slushi, italian ice, frozen drinks, Creamiccino, and frozen yogurt. It sports the same handy Mix-In feature that allows you to easily load up your concoctions with your favorite ingredients from fruit and nuts to chocolate and candy with a handy re-spin feature that “makes your frozen treat even softer and creamier after the first round of processing.” Ships with a 90 Woot warranty. Get a closer look in our launch overage and head below for more.

While it can’t quite keep up with the popular Ninja models detailed above, this 1.5-quart Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine will save you even more. It might not have as versatile a feature set with all of Ninja preset options, but it will deliver homemade ice cream much the same otherwise and for a more digestible $70 in the process.

While we are whipping up some edible goodness, be sure to dive into the new Vitamix spring sale that’s delivering up to $100 in savings and lengthy warranties on its pro-grade blending solutions from $125. Then head over to our home goods hub for even more cooking deals including grills, meat thermometers, and even this Ooni outdoor pizza oven at $150 off.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe features:

Make brand new CREAMi scoopable and drinkable treats with the addition of the Slushi, Italian Ice, Frozen Drink, Creamiccino, and Frozen Yogurt functions. Make more treats for the whole family to enjoy. New larger CREAMi Deluxe Pints hold 50% more ice cream than the original Ninja CREAMi. With two flavors, one base, you can turn every frozen base into two finished flavors with different mix-ins, one on top & one on the bottom. You can also process the top half to enjoy now and save the rest for later. Create completely customizable treats. With the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe, you can have total control of your ingredients for low sugar, keto, dairy-free, and vegan options.

