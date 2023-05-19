Pad & Quill’s latest leather Apple Watch bands now at the best price ever from $52

Joining ongoing deals on new leather wallet collection, we are now tracking the best price ever on Pad & Quill’s latest Apple Watch bands. The Adventure series leather Apple Watch straps come in two different styles’ the more traditional Ultra band and the Bradley Cuff. Regularly $100 and $120 respectively, you can now score them down at $52.47 and $62.97 shipped when apply code AW30 at checkout. While we have seen a few price drops since release in April, we haven’t seen anything quite this low. You’re looking at nearly 50% off the going rates and well below our previous mention at $70 and $84. Deals on Pad & Quill’s fantastic, handmade leather bands do pop up quite regularly, but it’s not often we see this deep pf a price drop, especially on the latest releases. Swing by our recent hands-on review of the Adventure Series Ultra Band and head below for more details.

As detailed in our recent feature, these are gorgeous bands. They deliver some of the softest leather that feels like they have been worn and worked-in for years. And I mean this in the best way possible – even with high-end watch straps that can cost as much as $600 or more from proper horology houses, it can take several years of wear before the leather becomes this supple and soft on your wrist. But the Adventure Series seems to pull this off from the jump while still maintaining a high-quality and brand new full-grain leather feel. Get even more details right here and below.

And remember, the rest of the brand’s lineup of bands and straps are also on sale and will drop even lower with the code above as well. Pricing starts at $42 shipped.

Pad & Quill Adventure Series Apple Watch band features:

NEW 316L Stainless Steel solid-bar unbreakable hardware

Free domestic and international shipping

Sizing- 125-215mm wrists

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather top

Durably soft leather lining

Ultra comfort leather lining

Precision UV-resistant marine-grade stitching (used in parachutes, sails, and more)

Brushed hardware to match Apple Watch Ultra

Signed by artisan discreetly under the strap

25-year leather warranty & 30-day money-back promise

