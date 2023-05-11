Pad & Quill’s new handmade leather wallets and card carriers now live at 20% off, deals from $48

After selling out and being unavailable for quite some time, Pad & Quill has now refreshed its lineup of handmade leather wallets. The new collection consists of four different models ranging from the Ultra Slim card carrier and the wallet/money clip combo to the Passport holder and the Camden Flip bi-fold, each of which are now available for pre-order in various leather colorways and with a solid 20% launch discount. Head below for a closer look.

Pad & Quill’s refreshed handmade leather wallets

Joining the new Adventure Series Apple Watch bands we just reviewed (it’s fantastic), the new wallet lineup continues the brand’s design approach with handmade artisanship and premium materials. They are all made of full-grain American leather with the marine-grade and UV-resistant nylon stitching we have come to love from Pad & Quill. All constructed in its historic building in Minnesota, they also include 10-year leather warranties

And remember, be sure to use code PQ20 at checkout to knock 20% off the totals and score the deals you’ll for each model down below:

Ultra Slim Credit Card Leather Wallet

Holds 2-5 cards & cash

Full-grain American leather interior & exterior

Parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching

3 pockets/compartments for cards and cash

Perfect front-pocket fit with rounded corners

Stay-slim compact design

Easy-slide card pockets

Push-through aperture for card access

Designed to age and patina beautifully with use

Ultra Slim Credit Card Leather Wallet $48 (Reg. $60)

Slim Leather Passport Wallet

Holds up to 5-7 cards, cash, and Passport

Convenient hidden coin storage area

Full-grain American leather

Marine-grade nylon stitching (UV-Resistant)

Compact bi-fold wallet design

Leather-lined large interior card reservoir

Available in three luxury leather colors

Slim Leather Passport Wallet $80 (Reg. $100)

Slim Leather Wallet And Money Clip

Holds 3-6 cards & cash

Full-grain American leather interior & exterior

Parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching

3 pockets for cards and cash

Leather money clip strap for quick-access cash

Perfect front-pocket fit with rounded corners

Pull-tab easy access to interior pocket

Push-through aperture for main card access

Slim Leather Wallet And Money Clip $56 (Reg. $70)

Slim Camden Leather Card Wallet

Full-grain American leather

Marine-grade Nylon stitching (UV-Resistant)

Slim bi-fold wallet design

Easy thumb card push-through

ID-card window

Exterior quick-access pocket

Leather-lined large interior card reservoir

Holds up to 11 cards

Slim Camden Leather Card Wallet $56 (Reg. $70)

Each of the four new models are now available for pre-order and will begin shipping as early as tomorrow, but the Slim Passport Wallet won’t start delivery until the week of June 4, 2023.

Then dive into our coverage of Pad & Quill’s gorgeous high-end leather notebook and iPad holder as well as its latest leather MacBook backpack and brief and this Bomber strap.

Slim Leather Wallet And Money Clip features:

The Slim Front Pocket Wallet is as efficient as a slim wallet can get, perfect for the modern gentleman looking to up his game and slim his style. Every detail of this leather money clip wallet design was carefully curated for ease of use and to be even easier on the eyes. The two front card slot features a unique staggered line design that leaves more room for your thumb to move the card in and out without hassle, combined with a push-through aperture at the bottom. Getting stuff in and out of this leather slim wallet is easy and fumble-free. The center pocket snugly holds 3-4 credit cards. A pull-tab lets you easily pull out the center pocket’s contents to quickly access what you need, no tweezers needed. Just as easily, push them back down and they are tucked away safe and sound. Finally, the back of the wallet features a slim leather money clip strap where you can securely keep folded cash for quick access.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!