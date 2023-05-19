Nomad refreshes popular Sport Slim Apple Watch Band with sleek new white stylings

Just over a year ago, the folks over at Nomad launched the new Sport Slim Band for the first time for Apple Watch users. Delivering a more streamlined version of its signature silicone offering, the company is now back today to launch a new colorway. Now available in a sleek white style, there’s even some launch savings attached.

Nomad’s Sport Slim Band refreshed in white color

One of our favorite third-party stars on the market, Nomad is now out with a new color of its Sport Slim Band. Now halfway through the Apple Watch Series 8’s reign as latest wearable from Apple, Nomad is giving you a new solution to refresh its look by tapping some arctic aesthetics.

The new white style arrives with much of the same premium FKM fluoroelastomer rubber build that we wrote home about in our original hands-on review from last year. Just well, in a new color. It delivers all of the usual signature Nomad stylings, just in a slimmer build than previous models we’ve seen with added ventilation channels to help ensure your device stays just comfortable on your wrist at the end of the day as it is when you first put it on.

There’s also a custom stainless steel closure pin to round out the completely waterproof design.

Today’s reveal of the new white Slim Sport Band from Nomad brings the total number of Apple Watch styles up to five. It is joined by the original offerings that hit the scene back in May of 2022, including black, bone, glacier blue, and sage.

Pricing this time around remains the same, too. Both the 45mm and 41mm styles retail for $60 in the new white style, just like the original color pallete launched with before. Though an overstock promotion is already carrying over from the other 41mm models, giving you a chance to score the just-refreshed colorway for $48 instead.

Nomad’s new Sport Slim Band is compatible with all of the previously-released Apple Watch models. Including not just the mainline Series 8 and wearables from several years back, it also works with the entirety new Apple Watch Ultra that just hit the scene last year, too.

Here’s what Nomad has to say about the new release:

Sport Slim Band is lightweight on your wrist but maintains the durability of a larger band. Made of flexible FKM rubber and designed with a low-profile pin-and-tuck closing mechanism, Sport Slim Band easily transitions from workout to workday. Sport Slim Band is finished with a custom-designed pin and tuck closure that is slim and secure. The stainless steel pin latches through the band while the tail end is tucked away neatly against your wrist.

