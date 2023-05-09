SANDMARC expands Apple Watch band lineup with new navy blue leather, exclusively 10% off

SANDMARC has now expanded its lineup of accessories with a new navy blue leather Apple Watch band. Following the introduction of the brand’s latest 100mm Macro iPhone lens to upgrade your spring and summer photos this year, SANDMARC is now looking to do the same for your tech-laden wardrobe. The brand has been on a roll over the last year or so with its Apple Watch band offerings, and today, it is looking to deliver a new navy leather colorway to match its expanded selection of iPhone 14 leather cases. Head below for a closer look, more details, and our exclusive discount code.

SANDMARC expands lineup with new navy blue leather Apple Watch band

The initial SANDMARC leather Apple Watch bands officially launched back in September of last year with black and brown colorways. But after adding new navy blue and turquoise models to its leather iPhone collection, it has decided to bring the dark blue treatment over to its Apple Watch bands.

Crafted from “the highest quality full-grain leather” alongside 316L stainless steel hardware (including the buckle), its Leather Edition – Apple Watch Ultra Band in navy blue is now available for purchase. It features minimal adapters (the lugs, so to speak, that connect to the Apple Watch itself) and a design that is specifically designed to match perfectly with Apple Watch Ultra’s 49mm case size – as of right now, the new navy blue colorway is only available for the Ultra model.

After extensive research and obsessing over different materials and iterations, we crafted leather products that work seamlessly with the Apple line-up of MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods and AirTag. Made from high grade full-grain leather, SANDMARC’s leather collection is going to last you a lifetime, and a rich patina that develops with age.

While the Apple Watch Ultra, in many ways, is geared toward a more extreme lifestyle and the activities/sports that it might entail, it doesn’t mean the wearable can’t be dressed up for a night out and more common situations. For me, Apple’s flagship timepiece really shines in situations like that, and SANDMARC makes some of the best straps to really pull it together. Its stainless steel and titanium bracelets (all black or silver), much like the leather offerings, take what can sometimes look like another smartwatch and transform it into something that feels more like a serious timepiece. If you’re looking for something that can help you transition from the mountains or ocean side to dinner or date night, SANDMARC’s offerings should definitely be on your watch list – and you can use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code to score 10% off any of them. (They basically only go on sale once per year during Black Friday at 20% off.)

The new SANDMARC navy blue leather Apple Watch band is now available for purchase at $69.99 shipped and will drop to $62.99 with our code above (much like the other colorways).

Be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the brown leather model for more details on what to expect here.

