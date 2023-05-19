Get dad a Ridge Wallet in Burnt Titanium while it’s down to an Amazon low of $99 right now

The Ridge’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Minimalist Slim Front Pocket Wallet in Burnt Titanium for $99 shipped. Also matched directly at Ridge. For comparison, this wallet typically goes for $125 and today’s deal comes in at only the second time we’ve seen it this low. In fact, this price is the best we’ve ever seen it offered for. If you’re tired of keeping your wallet in a back pocket, then it’s time to pick up this Ridge. Designed to be both functional and slim, it’ll hold from one to 12 cards without having to stretch out. There’s also a built-in money clip to secure several bills outside of your wallet to keep things nice and organized. The cards stored inside of your new Ridge wallet will be protected from RFID chip readers to keep your cards safe from prying eyes. Plus, the burnt titanium looks great and the Ridge wallet comes with a lifetime guarantee. Ridge goes on to say “If you ever feel your wallet isn’t functioning properly, you can make a claim and we’ll do our best to make it right.” Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Ridge namesake or the burnt titanium design from today’s lead deal, then we recommend checking out this front pocket leather wallet that can be picked up at Amazon for $10. Sure, it’s not from a name brand, but it does save a $89 and still help relocate your wallet from your back pocket to the front.

The Ridge Wallet Burnt Titanium:

Breathe easy because your cards will be surrounded by the metal body of this wallet protecting them from even the most powerful RFID Chip Readers

Holds 1-12 cards without stretching out. The slim wallet is ideal for carrying business cards, credit and debit cards, bills, etc. The outside notch allows you to push out the cards easily.

The money clip allows you to secure several bills to the outside of your wallet in a traditional money clip form. The proprietary metal clip is designed for enhanced security and reliability. See our other listing for options with the Cash Strap.

