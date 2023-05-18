Sperry’s Flash Sale takes 50% off all online styles from $19: Boat shoes, boots, sandals, more

For three days only, Sperry is offering 50% off online styles with promo code EXCLUSIVE at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on boat shoes, sandals, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. Update your shoes for warmer weather with the Authentic Original Cross Lace Leather Boat Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. These classic boat shoes will never go out of style and pair nicely with shorts, jeans, or chino pants. Better yet, this style is available in three color options and the slip on design allows you to easily walk out the door. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

