J.Crew is offering an extra 50% off clearance + save 30% off sitewide with this promo code

J.Crew is currently offering an extra 50% off clearance items with code SHOPEARLY at checkout. Plus, save 30% off sitewide with code SUNNY as well. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Relaxed Secret Wash Poplin Shirt that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $90. This shirt is available in three color options and pairs perfectly with shorts, chino pants, jeans, and more. Plus, the lightweight material is really nice for warm weather. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Quilted Vest with Corduroy Collar $50 (Orig. $128)
- Heritage 14 oz. Fleece Sweatshirt $35 (Orig. $138)
- Garment-Dyed Slub Polo Shirt $15 (Orig. $45)
- Relaxed Secret Wash Poplin Shirt $24 (Orig. $90)
- Classic Streaight-Fit Jeans $29 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tie-Front Button-Up Poplin Top $33 (Orig. $90)
- Lucie Braided-Strap Sandals $80 (Orig. $218)
- Ruffleneck Mini Dress $32 (Orig. $198)
- Ella Open-Front Cardigan Coat $71 (Orig. $178)
- Smocked Beach Shorts $30 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
