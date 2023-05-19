UGREEN’s latest portable power station with dual 100W USB-C hits new low of $449

UGREEN is offering its PowerRoam 600 Portable Power Station for $449 shipped. For comparison, this power station was released earlier this month at $649, saw a launch-day discount to $549, and currently sells for $499 at Amazon on sale. Today’s deal, however, delivers an additional $50 in savings over the current price and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station is great for running your off-grid lifestyle or campsite without any gas or oil. UGREEN’s PowerZip technology allows it to go from 0% to 80% in just 50 minutes when plugged into an AC outlet and you’ll hit 100% within 1.5 hours. For outputs, there’s quite a few options to choose from. You’ll find two 100W USB-C ports, dual 22.5W USB-A plugs, a car socket, and two more DC ports. In addition to that, there’s three grounded and two ungrounded AC plugs which can output up to 1,500W to connected devices. Learn more about this portable power station in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this 100W portable solar panel for $120 at Amazon. It’ll help keep your power station charged off-grid and you can even fold it up when you’re not using it. Having a solar panel will help further your off-grid journey thanks to the fact that it can recharge the power station with nothing more than the sun’s rays.

Don’t forget to swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on products to help further reduce your carbon footprint. Just today, we found that Greenworks is offering an expansive spring sale with up to $1,500 in savings across its riding mowers, self-propelled models, and more.

UGREEN PowerRoam 600 Portable Power Station features:

Charge to 80% in 50 minutes: with advanced PowerZip technology, the UGREEN portable power station can be quickly charged from 0 to 80% in just 50 minutes with AC input and is fully charged in 1.5 hours. Also use the solar charging to fully charge PowerRoam 600 in just 4 hours with 200 W solar panel.

9 ports and U-turbo technology: 2 AC ports with a total of 600 W output, 2 USB C ports each with 100 W, 2 USB A ports each with 22.5 W, 1 car socket and 2 DC ports. Meet most of your requirements for outdoor camping and home backup. With the exclusive U-turbo technology, the AC 600W output devices with max. 1500 W power. Power most of your important devices with peace of mind.

APP CONTROL IN YOUR HAND: Download the Ugreen app and get control anywhere, including many practical functions such as quiet mode, power saving mode, child lock etc. With the app, you can unlock more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!