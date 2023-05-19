WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s Thunderbolt Game Dock SSD hits $294 Amazon low (Reg. $400+)

If you’re looking for some serious speeds and a game drive hub with some high-end specs, today’s offer on the WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Thunderbolt Solid-State Game Dock is where it’s at. Amazon is now offering the hub for $293.91 shipped. Originally $500, this model more regularly fetches $400 or more these days with some retailers currently listing it down at $380 on sale. Today’s deal is $57 below our previous mention, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. There are more affordable gaming SSDs out there, but not very many that can keep up with this one. Alongside the 1TB of storage, it also provides a complete hub experience with a host of add-on I/O to expand your setup including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s, three USB-A 10Gb/s jacks, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. All of which is joined by 87W power passthrough charging capabilities and break-neck speeds at up 3,000MB/s speeds via its internal NVMe SSD. There’s even customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects (customization only available via the Dashboard app on Windows machines). More details below.

If the full-on hub above is overkill for your needs, head straight over to the price drop we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s 2TB SSD Game Drive. This is the best model in its class if you ask me, delivering up to 2,000MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, and similar customizable RGB lighting as the D50 above. Currently siting at the $170 Amazon all-time low, all of the details you need are right here and in our hands-on review.

Outside of the gaming-specific models, there are loads of portable SSDs on sale this week from SanDisk, Kingston, WD, Crucial, and more – essentially all of the best brands in the space. All-time low pricing starting from under $50 across range of capacitiesis ready and waiting for you in our recent roundup. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB D50 Game Dock Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet

Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game

Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second.

