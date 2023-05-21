Segway’s Ninebot P65 electric scooter has never sold for less with 33% discount to $1,000

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot P65 Electric Kick Scooter for $999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,500, this is a massive 33% price cut and arriving just in time for all of those warm weather spring joyrides. It clocks in at $305 under our previous mention, and with so much savings attached, is fittingly a new all-time low. Sporting a 500W motor, this is one of the more capable electric scooters in the Segway stable. That allows the Ninebot P65 to achieve 25 MPH top speeds, while its internal battery can ensure you’re getting 40.4 miles of riding per charge. There’s a pair of 10.5-inch tubeless tires for a smooth ride, as well as the ability to travel up 22% max inclines. Throw in the dual piston breaks and support for up to 265-pound riders, and you’re looking at a capable EV for riding to the store or just enjoying some time hitting the streets this summer and beyond. Head below for more.

Also still on sale, you can currently save $200 on Segway’s latest F series Ninebot electric scooters. Delivering some all-time lows across a pair of newer releases, these are delivering some more affordable solutions to get in the EV game if the flagship features on the more expensive model above aren’t doing it for you. Pricing starts at $450.

If your EV game could use something a bit more fun and exciting, Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro is getting in on the savings. Still live from earlier in the week, the 4-wheeled vehicle now drops down from the usual $2,300 going rate to one of its best prices ever of $399 off. Complete with Bumblebee theming, there’s also the standard model that ditches the Autobot vibes for a more traditional Segway look at $1,700.

Segway Ninebot P65 Electric Scooter:

P65 electric scooter equipped with and 500W Motor for powerful performance. Range of 40.4 Miles, top speed of 25MPH and MAX capacity 265lbs -You’ll be able to explore the city without worrying about running out of power. The Segway Electric Scooter boasts a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads.

