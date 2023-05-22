9to5Toys Daily: May 22, 2023 – MagSafe Power Bank $84, 10.9-inch iPad $399, Sony XM5, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/05/9to5Toys-Daily-52223-11.08-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Govee’s first Matter/HomeKit LED light strip launches...
8Bitdo’s see-through Dual Xbox Controller Chargin...
Sony’s PC/PS5 spatial audio INZONE headsets hit n...
HP’s Pavilion desktop is a pre-built RTX 3060 sys...
9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD lands in ...
Cole Haan Memorial Day Event takes up to 50% off styles...
Prep for Memorial Day with this grilling Gold Box: Inst...
Hadoken! Arcade1Up’s 14-game Street Fighter II Ca...
Load more...
Show More Comments