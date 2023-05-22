Alienware’s 14-core i9/RTX 4080 gaming laptop with 240Hz display sees first discount to $2,900

Amazon is offering the Alienware X16 R1 i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 4080 Gaming Laptop on sale for $2,899.99 shipped. Today’s deal actually doesn’t only come in at $400 off the normal $3,300 going rate, but also marks the first discount we’ve tracked and subsequently an all-time low. As Alienware’s latest laptop, this PC packs the latest technology from both NVIDIA and Intel. You’ll find the powerful 14-core i9-13900HK processor here, alongside the 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card. These two powerhouses pair up to deliver a 1440p portable gaming machine that’ll chew through even the latest AAA titles with ease. Speaking of, you’re getting a built-in 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility making this a solid option for both gaming and content creation. Rounding things out is 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and 32GB of LPDDR5 6,000MHz RAM. Keep reading for more.

Get your laptop ready to go on-the-go for gaming. We recommend picking up the SteelSeries Aerox 5 or 9 wireless mice. Depending on if you want MMO-style or normal mouse, the Aerox 9 or 5 might fit the bill better. But, either way, these mice feature dual-mode wireless connectivity so at home you can pair to the included USB-C 2.4GHz dongle and then use Bluetooth on-the-go with the simple flip of a switch. Pricing comes in at $80 for the Aerox 5 or $110 for the Aerox 9, both of which cost far less than you’re saving above. Learn more about these mice in our hands-on review.

For gaming at home, consider the significantly lower cost HP Pavilion desktop that’s on sale right now. With an i5 and RTX 3060, it’s nowhere near as powerful as today’s lead deal. However, at $700, it costs $2,200 less than the Alienware laptop above and still delivers a solid 1080p gaming experience for the price. Then, don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for more Gaming Week deals as we kick of 2023’s first big sale on PC peripherals and components.

Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop features:

16″ QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, ComfortView Plus, NVIDIA G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus Display

13th Generation Intel Core i9 13900HK (14-Core, 24MB L3 Cache, 5.4GHz Max Turbo Frequency) Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 Graphics

1TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, Solid State Drive

32GB, LPDDR5, 6000 MHz, integrated Memory

