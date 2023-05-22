Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand lands at second-best price of $119

After first launching earlier in the spring, today is seeing only the third-ever discount land on Anker’s new MagGo 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging stand. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, right now clipping the on-page coupon will drop the new release down to $118.99 shipped. Typically fetching $140, you’re looking at $16 in savings and the second-best price yet. It has only sold for less once before during a 1-day sale over a month ago, for comparison. Anker’s newest multi-device charging station is ready to handle your entire Apple everyday carry with a spot for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The star of the show is the 15W MagSafe charger, which arrives at a slight angle for propping up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Then there’s an Apple Watch puck hanging off the side that can refuel your wearable at 5W speeds. And lastly, packed into the unique triangular design is a 5W pad for AirPods and other true wireless earbuds. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage.

Earlier this year, we also took a hands-on look at the very first addition to Anker’s stable that packs 15W charging speeds. Its first true MagSafe stand packs much of the same geometric design as the lead deal, but swaps out the triangle for a cube build. There’s also much of the same support for three devices, with one notable improvement in support for increased Apple Watch charging speeds. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review walks you through the whole experience and how it compares to the discounted solution above.

If you’re like to take the MagSafe charging on the go, Anker’s new PowerCore 5K power bank just hit the scene earlier in the week. These models may lack the full 15W charging speeds, but will be able to juice up your iPhone 14 while away from the wall plug with more affordable designs than ever. And paired with a launch discount, you can now take 20% off the just-released Apple accessory while also bringing Anker’s latest to your everyday carry.

Anker MagGo MagSafe Charger features:

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes. All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

