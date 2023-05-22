Logitech Gold Box: PS5/PC Force Racing Wheel $170 off, G FITS buds all-time low, more from $35

Today only, as part of tis Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a Logitech gaming and content creator sale loaded with earbuds, mice, mics, and its G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals. Now down at $229.99 shipped, this set was originally $500, currently carries a $400 regular price, and is now down at the best price we can find. Today’s Amazon deal is $70 under the current sale price directly from Logitech to deliver a new 2023 low as well. Ready to amp up your at-home racing experience, it is compatible with PS5, PS4, and your PC rig to simulate “the feeling of driving a real car with precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals.” The wheel features a leather-stitched hand cover alongside sensitivity, force feedback levels, and button customization as well as a 900-degree rotation – “you can turn the wheel around two and a half times, hand over hand on wide turns.” The pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake pedals also feature adjustable faces for finer control and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional Gold Box Logitech deals.

Today’s Gold Box Logitech sale isn’t the most wide-ranging we have seen, but there are some solid price drops. You’re looking at up to 43% off with deals starting from $35 shipped on everything from its LIGHTSPEED mouse for PC to some new all-time lows on its G FITS gaming earbuds at $159.99 shipped, down from the regular $230. With LIGHTSPEED and low latency Bluetooth, “Logitech G FITS gaming earbuds provide more freedom of play on PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, tablets and smartphones.” Take a closer look right here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new ASUS Ally Windows 11 handheld gaming PC. And then dive into our PC gaming deal hub for more discounts. Joining a new low on CORSAIR’s bendable XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz UltraWide monitor, we are also still tracking a notable price drop on Razer’s immersive Nari Ultimate wireless PC gaming headset that is currently back down at the best price we have tracked on Amazon.

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel features:

Immersive Gaming Experience: Perfect for PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC gaming titles, the Driving Force simulates the feeling of driving a real car with precision steering and pressure-sensitive pedals

Premium Control: The Driving Force feedback racing wheel provides a detailed simulation of driving a real car, with helical gearing delivering smooth, quiet steering and a hand-stitched leather cover

Customizable Pedals: These pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake pedals provide a responsive, accurate braking feel on a sturdy base – with adjustable pedal faces for finer control

900-Degree Rotation: Lock-to-lock rotation of the Driving Force means you can turn the wheel around two and a half times, hand over hand on wide turns – just like a real F1 race car

Up Your Game: Take your racing simulation to the next level with Driving Force accessories like the Driving Force Shifter or desk and rig mounts

