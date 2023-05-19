Razer’s immersive Nari Ultimate wireless PC gaming headset returns to all-time low of $80

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1-Channel Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Coming in with a 20% discount from its normal $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal delivers a return to the all-time low that we’ve actually only seen one time in the past. Ready to upgrade your gaming experience, this headset has a lot of features to take your immersion to the next level. For instance, the Hypersense Haptic Feedback technology you’ll find in here delivers “industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy.” With 7.1-channel THX Spatial Audio support, the Nari Ultimate will help you to know exactly where the enemy is as you head into battle. Plus, it works with both consoles and PC thanks to supporting the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack to ensure all can use this premium headset. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Razer Nari Ultimate: 2.4GHz wireless PC gaming headset equipped with HyperSense technology for an additional layer of immersion. The swiveling earcups are equipped with cooling gel-infused cushions with memory foam that reduce heat buildup for comfortable gaming. THX Spatial Audio delivers next-generation virtual surround sound, while Game/Chat Balance in wireless mode provides the perfect mix of game and chat volume. The headset also functions in wired mode with both USB and 3.5 mm analog options. Powered by Razer Chroma. Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

