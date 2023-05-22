Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dawncaster, Northgard, Cyber Manhunt, more

Justin Kahn
Monday morning has come back around again and we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Just be sure to check out the best price of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe Power Bank as well as Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad and the M1 Pro MacBook Pros starting from $1,390. As for the apps, highlights deals include tiles like Northgard, Sentinels of Earth-Prime, Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Cyber Manhunt, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Boom Land: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cyber Manhunt: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Settlement Survival: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $6 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $25, AC sale up to 80% off, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Space Raiders RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Virtual Headshot: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The First Tree: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rebel Inc.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit 404: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cyber Protocol: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alina String Ensemble: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Quantum Sequencer: $6 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Avadon 2: The Corruption: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Dawncaster Deckbuilding RPG:

Play as a cunning rogue, a brutal warrior, or a mysterious Seeker wielding arcane magic. Or create your own class and play as who- or whatever you want to be! Start playing today, create a unique deck with access to over 600 cards and see how far you can venture into the corrupted lands of Umbris. Every step of your heroic journey offers new tactical choices to improve your deck and strategy. Collect cards that match your playstyle, avoid disastrous events and build your strategy before the forces of evil overwhelm you.

