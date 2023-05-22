Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $25, AC sale up to 80% off, more

Amazon is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While digital versions of this game are regularly $25, if you’re looking to score the $35 physical copy for your collection, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. And remember, Netflix subscribers can play the iOS/Android version for FREE. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this one reaches back to the golden age of Turtles games with that classic Turtles in Time-style beat ‘em up action, this time with up to six players at once. The physical edition here also comes with a reversible cover, sprite stickers, and an art booklet too. Head below for more game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code CNNZELDA at checkout
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Almost Gone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Celeste PSN $7 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $36 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon SEGA sale from $10
- Sonic games, Super monkey Ball and more
- Just Dance 2023 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
