Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $25, AC sale up to 80% off, more

Amazon is now offering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While digital versions of this game are regularly $25, if you’re looking to score the $35 physical copy for your collection, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. And remember, Netflix subscribers can play the iOS/Android version for FREE. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this one reaches back to the golden age of Turtles games with that classic Turtles in Time-style beat ‘em up action, this time with up to six players at once. The physical edition here also comes with a reversible cover, sprite stickers, and an art booklet too. Head below for more game deals.

