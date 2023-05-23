Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit

Best Buy today is now offering a rare chance to score some Apple credit. Whether you plan on picking up any new accessories for your iPhone or Apple Watch, or just want to save on subscriptions and apps, you can score a $100 Apple Gift Card with $10 in additional Best Buy credit. Available in both digital and physical cards, this is the second chance to save this year and the best in months since February. Best Buy also throws in 6 months of Apple News+ to go alongside 3 months of Apple TV+ and 4 months of Apple Music. The past few years has seen the return of more frequent Apple gift card deals, but they’re still spread out enough that when one comes around it’s worth writing home about. As always, these promotions are a great option for locking in a discounted Apple Music subscription or knocking the price down on any other steaming service. Not to mention, being able to save on apps, games, and much more. Head below for additional details.

More on the Apple Gift Card promotion:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer. Use it for purchases at any Apple Store location, on the Apple Store app, apple.com, the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and other Apple properties in US only.

